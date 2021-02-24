Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce $753.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.00 million and the highest is $759.00 million. Crane reported sales of $797.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of CR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.60. 287,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,037. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.87 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Crane by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 615,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Crane by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 548,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crane by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

