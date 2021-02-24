Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report sales of $171.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.79 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $164.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $553.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.91 million to $555.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $564.44 million, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $580.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3D Systems.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

DDD opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

