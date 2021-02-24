Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $9.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 million to $9.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.42 million, with estimates ranging from $37.27 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,435. The company has a market cap of $643.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,235,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,511,883.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,425 shares of company stock worth $1,118,183. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.