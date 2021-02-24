Brokerages Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 270,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,154. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $549.09 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.