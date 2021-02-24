Brokerages Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). electroCore posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover electroCore.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. electroCore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 3,496.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 68,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $103.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.62.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

