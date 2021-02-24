Brokerages Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $4.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.38 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. 676,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

