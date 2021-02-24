Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.25). Inogen posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,830 shares of company stock worth $3,488,040. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Inogen by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 191,077 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,530,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Inogen by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inogen by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. 11,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

