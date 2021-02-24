Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.12). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

NYSE LSPD opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

