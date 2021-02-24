Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.80. 2,023,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

