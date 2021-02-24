Brokerages Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce sales of $151.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.10 million and the highest is $152.26 million. Trupanion reported sales of $111.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $665.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.10 million to $668.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $839.88 million, with estimates ranging from $825.15 million to $854.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $4.02 on Friday, hitting $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.62. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,595.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $427,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,863,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $178,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,913 shares of company stock worth $7,654,940. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

