Brokerages Set Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Price Target at $18.43

Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 10.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 590,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 54,966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
WIFI stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.38 million, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
See Also: Stop Order
