Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $13.58

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

CNX Resources stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 62,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,750 shares of company stock valued at $674,911 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

