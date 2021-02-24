Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT at $29.14

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 227,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,280. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

