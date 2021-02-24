Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$24.18

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FM shares. Eight Capital upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44.

TSE:FM traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.43. 1,236,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.51. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$30.95.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

