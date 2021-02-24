Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target at $75.85

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in HealthEquity by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in HealthEquity by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $80.75 on Friday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,615.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

