Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target at $75.85

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HealthEquity by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $944,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,615.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

