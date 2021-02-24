Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $31.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

