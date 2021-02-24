Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Target Price at $13.20

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. 474,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

