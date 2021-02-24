Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target at $66.50

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in LivaNova by 23.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in LivaNova by 35.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in LivaNova by 3.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. 26,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,928. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

