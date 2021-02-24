Brokers Issue Forecasts for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Get goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) alerts:

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.25.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$127.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.32. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.08 and a 52-week high of C$129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55.

In other news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.