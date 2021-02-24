Brokers Issue Forecasts for NexJ Systems Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexJ Systems in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexJ Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

NXJ stock opened at C$0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.63. NexJ Systems has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.90.

About NexJ Systems

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

