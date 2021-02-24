Brokers Issue Forecasts for nLIGHT, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for nLIGHT in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for nLIGHT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $38.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 2.68.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,989,000 after acquiring an additional 484,229 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.