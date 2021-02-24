Brokers Issue Forecasts for Roku, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.74.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $415.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,757 shares of company stock valued at $296,324,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Roku by 467.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 400.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 88,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

