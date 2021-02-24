Brokers Offer Predictions for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) – Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Get Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.13.

EQB stock opened at C$137.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$137.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$109.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total value of C$529,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,667 shares in the company, valued at C$3,105,582.69.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.