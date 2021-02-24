Brokers Set Expectations for Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonic Automotive in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:SAH opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.