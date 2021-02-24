Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 202.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BIPC opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.95. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

