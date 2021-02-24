Brookfield Renewable Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN traded down C$1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$53.47. 484,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,012. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$29.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$14.70 billion and a PE ratio of -83.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEP.UN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

