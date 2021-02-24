Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

BU opened at C$4.59 on Monday. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$5.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,590.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.99.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

