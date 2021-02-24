BWS Financial Weighs in on AXT, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AXT in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTI. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $13.77 on Monday. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.85 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AXT by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AXT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,900,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

