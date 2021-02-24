BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.05-3.20 EPS.

BWXT stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.