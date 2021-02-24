C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after acquiring an additional 61,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after acquiring an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

