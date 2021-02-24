Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

