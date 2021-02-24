Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 75,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.90 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

