California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) & Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Critical Analysis

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp 21.32% 5.83% 0.83%

Risk & Volatility

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for California International Bank, N.A. and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 3.18 $427.04 million $2.07 10.55

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

California International Bank, N.A. Company Profile

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It also originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, mortgage loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 82 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 21 offices are located in Nassau County, 16 in Suffolk County, 11 in Queens County, seven in Westchester County, nine in Kings County, seven in Rockland County, five in Orange County, New York City, and two in Bronx County, as well as one office each in Sullivan and Ulster Counties in New York; and one office in Bergen County, New Jersey. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

