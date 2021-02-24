California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Sanderson Farms worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durational Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 44.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 283.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 293.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.