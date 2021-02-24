California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGR opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

