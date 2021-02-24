California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,647 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Stepan worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $131.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $117.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

