California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,971 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

DORM opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

