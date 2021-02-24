California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 46,582 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,582 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Washington Federal by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Washington Federal by 26.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 302,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Washington Federal by 11.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAFD opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

