California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

