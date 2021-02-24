Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Calyxt worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Calyxt by 14.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Calyxt by 132.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLXT shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Calyxt Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.