Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMBM. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,510,000 shares of company stock worth $66,747,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 174.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 27.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

