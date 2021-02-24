Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.90

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.90 and last traded at $80.90, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

CATC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

