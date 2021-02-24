Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $893,000 Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,712,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of BUG opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.