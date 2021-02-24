Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $942,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $31,960,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $2,407,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $241.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.76. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.