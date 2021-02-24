Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $977,000 Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 233,135 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,499,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 184,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

