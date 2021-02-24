Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,547 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

