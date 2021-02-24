Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 936,335 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,976,000 after acquiring an additional 593,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.93 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $220.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

