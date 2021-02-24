Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

