Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $342,000 in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of FSV opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $156.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.